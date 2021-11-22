ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Sharks Finish Season Ranked 6th In The Country In Volleyball

By Victor Gonzalez-Vaca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Sharks won two of four games this weekend at the National Junior College Athletic Association National Volleyball Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas to finish the season ranked sixth in the country. Miami Dade College won games versus Jefferson College and Snow College during the three-day tournament to finish...

