Boys Golf Pre-Season Meeting

The 2021 boys’ golf season saw the Greenville Trojans claim the Region 1 title for the first time since 2014. That came a year after the Mercer Mustangs ended Lakeview’s longtime hold on the Region title. It comes as no surprise then that the Trojans claim two of the five first-team spots in this year’s team and four total spots. […]
ATLANTA— The Stormy Petrel women's golf team finished the fall season's tournaments with two top 10 finishes in their four major events. The women opened up the fall campaign with an 11th place finish at Montgomery Country Club at the MCC Intercollegiate with team scores of 320 and 327. All-American Sarah Hsu led the team with a tie for 16th individually, followed by junior Madison Walley in a tie for 46th.
Seminole defeated the Legacy boys basketball team 60-0 in the season opener for both teams at Legacy High School on Saturday. Seminole led 31-24 at the half. Elijah Maxwell had a game-high 20 points to lead the Rebels (0-1), Brandon Foster had 13 and Amadrion Hall added nine. LHS next...
ST. GEORGE — In the recently announced high school all-state 4A boys golf teams, Crimson Cliffs saw its top four golfers all make the first team. The top golfers of three other Region 10 schools also made the list of 11 first-team honorees. “I’m really proud of how our boys...
Recap: Due to low participation as a result of COVID-19, there was no JV team. The varsity team finished 4th in the league. Star Players: seniors left back Andrew Choi, center back Aidan Costello, midfield Shaheen Masoumi, junior back Dylan Sinton, sophomore striker Yul Hong. Key losses to graduation: center...
Yucca Valley High School boys’ soccer team played their first contest of the year, a preseason game at Barstow High School. Junior Varsity lost 2 to 0, the team is getting used to playing with each other, overall a good effort by the Trojan Boys. The player of the match is Junior Midfielder and team Captain, Carter Green. Carter is a good leader, always works hard, and is encouraging to all his teammates.
Ironwood Ridge sophomore Brasen Briones won the Division II state championship and Salpointe Jr. Carlos Astiazaran finished the year as the top ranked player from Southern Arizona. Ryan Bais led the Nighthawks to a top ten finish in the rankings regardless of classification. ALL-SOUTHERN ARIZONA. Golfer of the Year. Brasen...
After last season’s 17-6 overall record and 10-1 Mission League record that placed them first overall in the league, the boys basketball program looks to build on momentum in their approaching winter season. The team’s 2020-2021 season was postponed to spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After their top finish...
The American Heritage-Plantation boys’ and girls’ golf teams won state titles at the FHSAA 2A State Golf Championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. Senior Luke Clanton led the Patriots by winning the individual state title for the third time in his high school career. He is only the second golfer in Florida to win three titles in four years.
With a deep 18-person roster, boys basketball is primed for a successful season in the competitive Division 3A. After an unconventional last season when they placed second in the Rio Hondo League, boys basketball has set its eyes on a successful upcoming season. With powerful seniors and third-year head coach Ernest Baskerville, the team is looking to secure a league title with renewed momentum as a Division III team — anchored by its tight-knit bonds that transcend the court.
TOMBALL — Huntsville’s girls golf team snagged finished at the top of the field on Tuesday at the High Meadow Ranch Golf Club in Tomball. The Lady Hornets were able to finish in eighth place out of 21 teams, with a team score of 418. Senior Samantha Doyle finished with...
NAPLES, Fla. — The offseason can't get here soon enough for Lexi Thompson, except that she has two tournaments left, both at Tiburon Golf Club. Only one of them can salvage a lost year. First up is the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season....
The West Ranch Wildcats have had their fair share of success, finishing at the top of the Foothill League since 2016. They continued their dominance right where they left off finishing on top once again in 2021. The girls’ golf Foothill League season officially came to an end on Nov....
The back-to-back State Champion Lady Marshals golf team celebrated their season with a banquet recently. This season, the Lady Marshals placed first in 10 out of 12 tournament including the top prize – the KHSAA State Golf Championship. The team broke 300 three times including a new school record low of 285 at The Lady Spartan Invitation at Crosswinds GC in Bowling Green.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Time to get in that last round of golf. Twin Pines Golf Course and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course will close for the season on Sunday by the end of play. However, Twin Pines said its Pro Shop will stay open through Dec. 23 for...
With two wins in a rare soccer double-header on Nov. 6 in Ellensburg, the Methow Valley’s U-16 Boys soccer team wrapped up a winning season with a final record of six wins against three losses and a draw. The boys swept the two-game set from Kittitas Valley Pumas by scores...
BALDWIN – The first day of boys basketball practice was on Monday and Baldwin coach JJ Eads has high hopes for the season. “It was kind of a rough start,” Eads said. “We have guys dealing with some eligibility issues. Numbers weren’t great overall but it should get better in the next couple of weeks. We’re hoping once everyone gets their grades up and we get other things resolved, we’ll have enough for two teams.”
