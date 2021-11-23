Closing arguments to continue Tuesday in the Ahmaud Arbery trial

Attorneys on both sides laid out their closing arguments in the trial for the three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Omar Villafranca spoke with Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, as the case heads to the jury.
The prosecutor said that Ahmaud Arbery was attacked "because he was a Black man running down the street." The defense argued that the three white men believed Arbery was part of a neighborhood-wide crime spree, and Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery, used his gun in self-defense.Nov. 23, 2021.
Prosecutors and attorneys representing three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through their Glynn County, Georgia, neighborhood last year began delivering closing arguments Monday in the murder trial. The arguments follow 10 days of proceedings and testimony from more than 20 witnesses. The defense rested Thursday. Lawyers...
