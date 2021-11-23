Dark Star Picture Acquires North American Rights to Renata Pinheiro’s Sci-Fi Thriller, ‘King Car’

Deep in the heart of Texas back in the late 1990s, an independent theater focusing on arthouse, horror, and exploitation cinema was established. Intent on bringing audiences unparalleled viewing experiences complete with beer and renegade programming, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema solidified its residency in Austin. Proudly engaging with its early reputation as the radical new entry into moviegoing, the Alamo Drafthouse also quickly garnered a large and loyal fanbase both in the Lone Star State and beyond that evolved into over 40 nationwide locations, and one of the biggest North American genre film festivals, Fantastic Fest. Its most important achievement would be the inception of the American Genre Film Archive (AGFA). A grassroots, donation-driven, non-profit system to ensure the preservation of genre movies on film, AGFA was established in 2009 and has become monumental to fans and filmmakers worldwide.

