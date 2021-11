LeBron James famously loves playing at Madison Square Garden, going so far as to stoke rumors of an eventual stint with the New York Knicks in 2019 when he joked to Dwyane Wade after their final game against one another that such a momentous occasion could have only taken place at Staples Center or there, in New York. Barring a surprise meetup with the Knicks in the NBA Finals, though, James won't get the chance to play in his favorite building this season. The four-time NBA MVP was suspended for Monday's game between the Lakers and Knicks because of his hit on Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart on Sunday.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO