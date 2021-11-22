ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Cowherd: Justin Herbert is what a franchise quarterback looks like I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd's biggest takeaway from watching the Los Angeles Chargers defeat the...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd likes the Cowboys to beat the Chiefs overwhelmingly in Week 11 I FOX Bet Live

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs' big road win against AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders, Colin Cowherd believes they are 'overvalued.' The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a big Week 10 win against the Atlanta Falcons and have a defense that is healthy enough to pressure Patrick Mahomes into errors. For this reason, Colin advises bettors to take America's Team in Week 11.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 NFL Picks for Week 11, including Colts, Vikings, Saints

Colin Cowherd is back with another edition of a fiery five ahead of this weekend's NFL slate. To kick things off, Indianapolis goes on the road to face a potent Bills unit in icy conditions at 1 p.m. ET. At the same time on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers face a divisional challenge as they meet Minnesota in Minneapolis. New Orleans will also try to slow down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles after his huge outing last week.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Big Mel Tucker News

According to a report today from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State is on the verge of offering Mel Tucker a gigantic contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth $95 million over 10 years and would signify a substantial financial commitment to Tucker, who has the Spartans in the running for the Big Ten title in his second season at the helm.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Has A “Crisis”

At one point in time, Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll was the strongest QB-HC duo in the NFL behind Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. It’s since deteriorated, perhaps past the point of return. Colin Cowherd believes the Seattle Seahawks have a major “crisis” on their hands. And it’d doesn’t have...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 1 Prominent NFL Franchise Is “Outdated”

There were a lot of teams who laid an egg on Sunday, but Colin Cowherd has his attention on one franchise that he’s calling “outdated.”. On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd ripped the Seattle Seahawks for how they looked in their 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He pointed out that the Seahawks look lost when star quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t playing well.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 2 Sleeper NFL Teams To Watch

With the NFL playoff picture starting to take shape, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd has revealed which two teams could be potential sleepers during the second half of the season. When it comes to the NFC, Cowherd appears to be all in on the Minnesota Vikings. They’re under .500 heading into Week 11, but he thinks their schedule will soften up.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Herd#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Pittsburgh Steelers
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Names His “Dream” Super Bowl Matchup

We’re midway through the 2021 NFL season and the true Super Bowl contenders are finally starting to establish themselves. For FOX Sports commentator Colin Cowherd, there’s a dream Super Bowl matchup that he wants to see. On his most recent podcast, Cowherd said he’s love to see the Dallas Cowboys...
NFL
The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd Blasts Browns Fans for Booing Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been a frequent topic on Colin Cowherd's show since the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's long said Mayfield isn't that talented and wasn't worthy of being a top pick. On Tuesday, Cowherd declared that Browns fans aren't being fair when they criticize Mayfield because it isn't his fault he was overhyped.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chargers

What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After Beating the Steelers?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Derwin James and Mike Williams had to say after Sunday's win against the Pittsburgh Steelers:. "I'm extremely proud of our football team, as proud as I've been of our football team the entire year. That environment was really, really challenging for us. We stayed together that fourth quarter. We stayed together the whole game. We played with tremendous energy tonight. I felt the Powder Blues the whole game in all three phases...
NFL
The Spun

Justin Herbert Reacts To What Cam Heyward Did

Justin Herbert is quite forgiving after a bizarre Sunday Night Football sequence involving Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward. In the fourth quarter, the Chargers quarterback ripped off a big gain on the ground. Heyward trailed and made the tackle from behind, lingering over Herbert after the tackle. When a Chargers...
NFL
Sportico

Draymond Green to Host Weekly Podcast for Colin Cowherd’s The Volume

Draymond Green, a mainstay of the Golden State Warriors’ multiple NBA championships during the past decade, will host a weekly podcast for emerging network The Volume, Deadline reports. The Draymond Green Show will have new episodes released every Wednesday during the season. Green will also serve as a strategic adviser to The Volume, guiding the company on talent hires and business initiatives. Sports media personality Colin Cowherd and iHeartMedia founded The Volume last February. “At the Volume, we are consistently looking for people who are unique and fearless. No one in the NBA captures that combination more than Draymond Green,” Cowherd said. “We...
NBA
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd after Browns fall and Chiefs win: 'Order is restored in the AFC' I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd says bring out the White Claws, the grownups in the AFC are back. Hear his thoughts on Baker Mayfield after the Cleveland Browns lost by almost 40 points to the New England Patriots. Plus, Colin breaks down why order has been restored after Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs score a statement win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy