Colin Cowherd: Justin Herbert is what a franchise quarterback looks like I THE HERD

Draymond Green, a mainstay of the Golden State Warriors’ multiple NBA championships during the past decade, will host a weekly podcast for emerging network The Volume, Deadline reports. The Draymond Green Show will have new episodes released every Wednesday during the season. Green will also serve as a strategic adviser to The Volume, guiding the company on talent hires and business initiatives. Sports media personality Colin Cowherd and iHeartMedia founded The Volume last February. “At the Volume, we are consistently looking for people who are unique and fearless. No one in the NBA captures that combination more than Draymond Green,” Cowherd said. “We...

