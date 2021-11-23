ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest In Dungeons, Dice And Dragons For D&D Fans

By Rob Wieland
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Wizards of the Coast has jumped onto an aggressive release schedule as of late. In addition to three books in three months, they’ve also released a pair of accessories for Dungeons & Dragons fans to scoop up. Let’s take a look at some new dice, a new Dungeon Master screen and...

ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons' Strixhaven Backgrounds Are 'Most Powerful Backgrounds in Game'

Several new character backgrounds being introduced in the next Dungeons & Dragons book are the most powerful backgrounds ever added to the game. Next month, Wizards of the Coast will publish Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, a new D&D rulebook that details the magical school of Strixhaven that was introduced earlier this year in Magic: The Gathering. Included in the book are new character backgrounds for players to use when playing a campaign set in Strixhaven, which will grant players access to a limited list of spells themed around one of Strixhaven's five colleges. Speaking with Todd Kenrick in a video posted earlier this week, D&D senior rules designer Jeremy Crawford confirmed that these backgrounds are likely the most powerful to ever be added to Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition rules.
VIDEO GAMES
FanBolt.Com

Dungeons and Dragon Character Name Generator

Hit “Generate More Usernames”, and we’ll give you 15 more names for consideration. Our DND name generator will give you 15 names every time you click the “Generate” button. The only thing that is required is that you need to pick at least one category. Next, it’s up to you!...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Dungeons and Dragons Online teases 2022’s Isle of Dread expansion

Who’s ready for a new Dungeons and Dragons Online expansion? It looks like one is on the way for spring 2022 called Isle of Dread, and its existence is only the tip of the info iceberg that was revealed in Wednesday’s Q&A livestream with Executive Producer Rob Ciccolini. Isle of...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Live DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Making Television Debut

Dungeons & Dragons is teaming up with G4 to bring you the first televised and streamed live play game, Dungeons & Dragons Presents: Invitation to Party. Premiering November 19 live on YouTube and Twitch at 3PM PT and on TV November 22 at 6:30 PM PT, the game will be focusing on improvised comedy, entertainment, and accessible gameplay. Dungeon master B. Dave Walters will try to wrangle comedians Kassem Gharaibeh, Fiona Nova, Indiana (Froskurinn) Black, and Ify Nwadiwe as they battle monsters, gain riches, and try not to become murder hobos. Those who stream the show live will have a say in story decisions via real time voting. If you’ve wanted to help your less geeky friends see what D&D can be like, this might be a fun more mainstream way to show them the game.
VIDEO GAMES
uscannenbergmedia.com

Dungeons and Dragons soars in popularity over the pandemic

In a time riddled with political unrest and a global pandemic, more people have turned to the fantasy realms of elves and wizards, goblins and epic quests. Dungeons and Dragons may have started as a tabletop game played in basements. But the game’s online presence is booming during the pandemic and more popular than ever.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Dungeon Encounters Interview – A Unique Adventure for JRPG Fans

Square Enix has not been shy about supporting their development team and producing games across various budgets. Dungeon Encounters is one such title crafted from the minds of director of Final Fantasy VI, Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy XII, Hiroyuki Ito, and producer of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Hiroaki Kato.
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

The Wheel of Time, review: more Dungeons and Dragons cosplay than Game of Thrones

At first inspection Amazon’s The Wheel of Time looks like Game of Thrones with its plumage tweaked. Bearded men dash about waving swords; female characters are belted into many shades of fantastical frock. The series even features a Hollywood name clopping around grimly in cape and hood – Rosamund Pike taking up the baroque baton from Thrones’s Sean Bean.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Neverwinter's Lead Designer on How Dungeons & Dragons Informs Game Design

The long-running MMORPG Neverwinter obviously owes a lot to Dungeons & Dragons. The game is set in the Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting of the Forgotten Realms and adapts the tabletop game into an action-focused MMORPG that any player can enjoy. Of course, the game's designers are D&D experts too, with lead designer Randy Mosiondz having 36 years of DM experience in addition to an impressive resume of game design. ComicBook.com spoke with Mosiondz via email about his experiences as a DM and how that has helped with game design, along with the challenges of adapting D&D storylines for an MMORPG such as Neverwinter.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Free DLC Drops

A Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance free DLC, 'The Crystal Wraiths', has just dropped. It adds a new map called 'The Crystal Wraiths', which includes three acts and new cinematics, lore items, bosses, and a new in-game trophy for those of you who like hunting them down. The Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance free DLC also comes with a pretty hefty patch that changes the balance of the game, fixes some bugs, AI, audio, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Try playing Dungeons and Dragons with friends

Who would have guessed that a global pandemic would be such a great way to find yourself bored for a couple of nights? During the pandemic many people found themselves looking into new hobbies to stave off boredom. Some people found video games or read more books, and others yet experienced tabletop role playing for the first time.
SIOUX CITY, IA
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons-Themed Immersive Restaurant Announced

An immersive fantasy-themed restaurant will open in the birthplace of Dungeons & Dragons in 2024. The Griffin & Gargoyle is a planned 350-seat restaurant that will open in Lake Geneva, best known to D&D fans as the home of Gary Gygax, one of the co-creators of Dungeons & Dragons, and the headquarters for original D&D publisher TSR. The restaurant would use actors to portray various characters, with a story unfolding over the course of a meal. Visitors can go to just enjoy a meal, or they can explore the restaurant area and discover the secret history of the fictional adventurers who founded the restaurant by interacting with the staff and looking for clues hidden in the architecture.
RESTAURANTS
TVOvermind

The Rundown on 10 Great D&D Character Classes

When it comes to crafting a D&D party there are a few things to realize that a lot of people try to wave off as if they won’t happen. One is that your party will likely break apart from time to time as people will want to go different ways and, as anyone who’s ever played would realize, this is a really bad idea. But the point of the whole game is to have fun, and to do that, understanding the classes and how they’re meant to work within a party is kind of important. Putting a paladin in with a group of rogues and barbarians might not be the best idea, but it would certainly be interesting. Or, putting a single cleric in with a bunch of marauding barbarians would be fun, but definitely taxing on the poor cleric since they are essentially one of the only real healers in the bunch. The bottom line is, if you really want to have fun with this game, you’ll find a way to create a balanced party, with a cleric hopefully since otherwise, your party might have to steal or earn healing potions in a big way depending on how sound your battle plans are. Let’s get into talking about the classes so that you’ll have a slightly better idea. Here are ten of the most common classes in Dungeons and Dragons, and what their main role is in the party.
VIDEO GAMES
