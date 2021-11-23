The Latest In Dungeons, Dice And Dragons For D&D Fans

When it comes to crafting a D&D party there are a few things to realize that a lot of people try to wave off as if they won’t happen. One is that your party will likely break apart from time to time as people will want to go different ways and, as anyone who’s ever played would realize, this is a really bad idea. But the point of the whole game is to have fun, and to do that, understanding the classes and how they’re meant to work within a party is kind of important. Putting a paladin in with a group of rogues and barbarians might not be the best idea, but it would certainly be interesting. Or, putting a single cleric in with a bunch of marauding barbarians would be fun, but definitely taxing on the poor cleric since they are essentially one of the only real healers in the bunch. The bottom line is, if you really want to have fun with this game, you’ll find a way to create a balanced party, with a cleric hopefully since otherwise, your party might have to steal or earn healing potions in a big way depending on how sound your battle plans are. Let’s get into talking about the classes so that you’ll have a slightly better idea. Here are ten of the most common classes in Dungeons and Dragons, and what their main role is in the party.

