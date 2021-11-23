Pine Grove plows over previously unbeaten Nettleton

HICKORY FLAT • Jake Walker hasn’t been a fan of the way his teams have played during Thanksgiving break over the years.

But he certainly liked what he saw on Monday, when Pine Grove torched previously unbeaten Nettleton 75-47 after getting off to a fast start at the Hickory Flat Invitational.

“We’ve never played well over Thanksgiving. This is 13 years, and we just never play well. I just say a little prayer and hope it works out,” said Walker. “But, yeah, we played well today.”

Pine Grove (5-1) raced out of the gates with an 8-0 lead to start the game, but a pair of 3-pointers from Jamorian Ball kept Nettleton (4-1) in reach as they trailed 17-10 at the end of the first.

The Panthers’ leading scorer and last year’s All-Area selection Carson Rowland was limited to just five points in the first half, but not by his own doing, but rather the play of his teammates like junior Jack Hudson. Hudson dropped 14 points in the first half, including his second 3-pointer with 20 seconds left, helping Pine Grove expand their halftime lead to 37-16.

“This season, I’ve started out really slow, really not making a lot of shots. But the past two games has really helped my confidence,” Hudson said.

Rowland got himself going in the third, scoring 10 of his 15 points in the period, as Pine Grove built a 58-29 lead entering the fourth. The Panthers led by as much as 33 in the game.

The other three Panther starters ended in double figures, joining Hudson and Rowland. Hayden Holcomb scored 14 points, while Jamas Cox and Keaton Wilkerson both added 12 apiece. Cox also finished with a game-high 13 rebounds.

Nettleton shot 18 of 59 from the floor and just 4 of 20 from deep. It was a recipe for disaster against a high-powered Pine Grove offense.

“We can’t let offense dictate our defense,” said Nettleton head coach Grant Gardner. “You can always play defense, but we didn’t do it today.”

Zay Dilworth led the Tigers with 10 points.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Up 23-14, Pine Grove closed the second quarter with a 14-2 run.

Point Maker: Hudson had 16 points on 5 of 11 shooting, with a 50% mark from beyond the arc.

Talking Point: “Carson’s kind of been having to carry us, so we’ve been waiting for some guys to pick up. We’re going to be best when we spread it around, and I thought tonight, offensively, that’s our best night of the season so far.” - Walker.