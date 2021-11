Former New York Governor Cuomo misrepresented the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19, according to an Assembly Member. According to Democratic Assembly Member Phil Steck, who has read the report compiled by the New York City law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, it says that the Health Department wanted to include deaths of nursing home residents who died in hospitals in the numbers, but Administration wanted to put the Governor in the best light in advance of the publication of his book about his response to the pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO