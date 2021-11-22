ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS, Meghan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat win big at the 2021 AMAs

York News-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prizes for the 2021 American Music Awards...

yorknewstimes.com

Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

AMAs: Cardi B Invites JoJo Siwa Over for Christmas

If you want someone to say yes to something, ask in front of a giant crowd. Is it somewhat coercive? Yes. Does it get results? Again, yes. Cardi B leveraged her American Music Awards hosting gig to try and wrangle some JoJo Siwa time for her daughter. While on stage, Cardi said that Offset could not book Siwa for Kulture’s birthday. “She’s booked n’ busy,” she said. “So, JoJo, can you please some see my daughter at Christmas. I know you cost a lot of money. Y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.” Cardi B knows how to make the most of a celebrity moment. Who could forget the time she met Edward Cullen hisself, Robert Pattinson? Or the Twitter avi swapping with Penn Badgley?
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Addresses Saweetie Dating Rumors

New York, NY – Lil Baby is shooting down a rumor he’s romantically linked to “ICY GRL” rapper Saweetie. On Thursday (November 25), Hollywood Unlocked claimed a source exclusively told them the purported couple was seen at a Chanel store in New York City. According to the source, Lil Baby...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Doja Cat
Cardi B
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
CELEBRITIES
#Rapper#American Music Awards#The Microsoft Theatre
Pitchfork

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform “Traitor” at AMAs 2021

Olivia Rodrigo performed at the 2021 American Music Awards tonight (November 21). Rodrigo did a live rendition of her Sour track “Traitor” at the Cardi B–hosted event. The full band live performance, surrounded by bouquets of flowers, followed Cardi B’s introduction where she recounted her first memory of teenage heartbreak. Watch Rodrigo’s performance below.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Maneskin Rock the House With ‘Beggin” For First-Ever AMAs Performance

Måneskin were total rock stars during their performance of “Beggin'” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 21). Their first-ever performance at the awards show, the Italian rock band sported suits with bowties as strobe lights flashed to the tune of their hit song. Lead vocalist Damiano David also rocked thick eyeliner and black fingernail polish.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Chloe Shut Down The AMAs Stage With Fire Choreo And Flawless Vocals

Chloe first stole hearts as part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, and now, she’s making major waves as a solo artist. The songstress hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform her new single “Have Mercy,” and it’s safe to say she left it all on the stage. Chloe twerked her heart out while delivering flawless vocals, and Twitter was extremely impressed.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Cardi B's Best Hosting Moments at the 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B kept things real as she kicked off the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night, getting the crowd whirled up. The "WAP" rapper made her hosting debut, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where she brought down the house with dramatic ensembles and her signature humor. Grand...
MUSIC
Billboard

Chlöe Shows No Mercy With Heated Performance of ‘Have Mercy’ at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe treated fans to a scorcher of a performance. During the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), Chlöe took to the Xfinity stage to treat fans to a scorcher of a performance. After descending from the sky, looking angelic in a white latex outfit as a gospel choir soundtracked the entrance, the artist delivered her solo debut, “Have Mercy.”
THEATER & DANCE
papermag.com

BTS Wins Artist of the Year at the 2021 AMAs

The 2021 American Music Awards had an awesome lineup of artists including Chlöe, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and, of course, BTS. The band flew all the way to LA from Seoul, South Korea to attend the awards ceremony, and it seems the trip was well worth it.
MUSIC

