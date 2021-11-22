Lunch Hour Yoga for November 22

Our free Monday yoga class is coming back to Union Depot!. Monday night classes are specifically focused on sculpt. Using no weights, this class is a total body workout designed to tone and sculpt every major muscle group. This class will increase the heart rate with an easy to follow program and compliments your regular yoga practice by increasing overall strength. These classes are in addition to the free Saturday Morning Yoga and Tuesday Noon Yoga classes, and are taught by the talented instructors from Studio 9-to-5. All classes are offered for a variety of skill levels. Reservations are not required for attendance. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat, water and towel if needed. All classes are taught in the Waiting Room. If the Waiting Room is closed for a private event, classes will take place in the Head House under the East clock, unless otherwise noted. Check the Union Depot Facebook and Twitter pages for updates.

