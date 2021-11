Now with forty years of publishing under his belt, the comic book character Groo the Wanderer is headed to the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that entrepreneur Josh Jones has secured the rights to Sergio Aragonés' character and will develop an animated feature film through his Did I Err Productions banner. In a statement, Jones said: "I've loved Groo the Wanderer since I was eight years old, and to have the honor of bringing the character to on-screen life is, quite literally, a lifelong dream come true. Sergio's style, the characters, the world, and especially the humor have always appealed to me. I just want to help bring what I've loved for so long to the next generation!"

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO