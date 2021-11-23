ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Luka Doncic Leaves Practice Early With Injury

By Joey Linn
 4 days ago
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has missed three-straight games with knee and ankle sprains. Ahead of the Clippers vs. Mavericks matchup on Sunday, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd expressed that he and the team were hopeful that Luka could return for that matchup. Luka's return did not happen then, and it may not happen on Tuesday either.

There was some optimism surrounding Luka's potential availability for Tuesday's rematch against the Clippers, because NBA.com's Mark Medina reported that the superstar would participate in practice on Monday. Luka did indeed practice on Monday, but he may have re-aggravated his injury.

Callie Caplan of Dallas Morning News reported that after competing in a five-on-five session, Luka Doncic slammed the bleachers and shouted in pain. He reportedly left practice early with ice bandaged around his left knee.

This came right as head coach Jason Kidd communicated to reporters that Doncic was still listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers. The status of Doncic has been tough to get a read on, but this latest development provides fans with some insight into the situation.

With their loss to the Clippers on Sunday, the Mavericks fell a half game behind the Clippers in the Western Conference standings. Without Luka, Dallas just did not get enough from the rest of their roster. If Luka is out again, they will need more from everyone else in order to get back into the win column.

