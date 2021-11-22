ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury Wine Acquires Frank Family Vineyards for $315M

By Lisa Brown
connectcre.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreasury Wine Estates Limited (TWE) recently reached an agreement to acquire Frank Family Vineyards (FFV) in the Napa Valley at a transaction value of $315 million. FFV is a wine business with a strong revenue track record and EBITS growth in addition to EBITS margins in the range of 35 to...

www.connectcre.com

