ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
newsitem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday he is nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris in lead for 2024 if Biden decides not to run, poll says

Former first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have emerged as favourites for the Democratic nomination in 2024, if President Joe Biden opts not to run for a second term, a new poll shows.The Hill-HarrisX poll has the women leading a slew of other likely candidates, including former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.Among those candidates, Ms Harris had the most support, with 13 per cent of respondents in the 18-19 November survey saying they would support her. She was closely followed by Ms Obama, who had...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Democrats need to admit that inflation is real – or voters will turn on them

Inflation is rapidly becoming a problem for the Democratic party and President Joe Biden. They need to get a grip on it before it imperils their wider agenda and sinks their chances of keeping control of Congress in the midterm elections next year. As they think about how to address it, one thing is certain: what they’ve been doing so far isn’t working. A recent poll found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation, and the same number consider the issue “very important” in their evaluations of his presidency. Among those Americans concerned about the state of the economy, nearly nine in 10 ranked inflation as a reason why. Clearly something has to change.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Lael Brainard
WSAV News 3

Can Biden find the right balance on immigration?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats wielded demands to fix the nation’s broken immigration system as a cudgel against Republicans in the 2020 campaign. Elect us, went the argument, and we’ll stop the cruel treatment of migrants at the border, and put in place lasting and humane policies that work. A year into Joe Biden’s presidency, though, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fed Chair#Federal Reserve Chair#Economy#Ap#Democrat#Board Of Governors
Boston Herald

Ponnuru: Biden’s inflation pitch doesn’t pass the laugh test

President Joe Biden has taken to saying that the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” legislation will reduce inflation. This spin isn’t just unconvincing. It underscores the absurdity of the Democrats’ political project. The first weakness of Biden’s argument is that the timing is all wrong. On Nov. 10, the White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
orlandoweekly.com

Letters to the editor: 'If you don't want Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, the Democrats need to change course'

In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy