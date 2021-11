A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired in a Thursday afternoon crash that killed one pedestrian and injured a second in central Las Vegas. Las Vegas police said at 4:39 p.m., two men were walking on the sidewalk of Twain Avenue near Royal Crest Street when a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado went up onto the sidewalk, then ran over both pedestrians. One of the pedestrians, a 46-year-old man from Las Vegas, was killed. The second pedestrian, also 46, suffered minor injuries.

