At the end of season, the Bucks' program remains one of strongest in the state at 1A thanks to consistent hard work.St. Paul's run toward the state championship game came up against a sturdy, familiar obstacle on Saturday, Nov. 20. In a rematch with 1A powerhouse Powder Valley, the Bucks once again came up short, this time falling 46-8 after four quarters in Bend. St. Paul (10-2) was previously defeated by the Badgers (11-1) in a preseason matchup 50-40 on Sept. 17. The second defeat snapped an eight-game winning streak the Bucks built up over the course of the...

SAINT PAUL, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO