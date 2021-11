Farmers and ranchers work long, hard hours to produce the food that ends up on your table. Agriculture is the oldest industry in the world. Throughout history it has evolved to meet the needs of the human race — and so have its workers. This industry is different from any other, and it should be treated as such. SB 21-87 jeopardizes the ability of farmers and ranchers throughout the state to meet our agricultural needs.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO