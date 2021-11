Davis High’s cheerleading team had their first competition of the year on Nov. 13 at the Roebbelen Center in Roseville. They had two routines in competition: a sideline cheer routine and a level two dance routine. Both JV and varsity won first place for their level two routines. For the sideline competition, varsity got second place and JV got first place.

DAVIS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO