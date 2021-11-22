Kathleen Kennedy Hints at ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy Characters’ Return

Buckle up for this one, folks. You're not going to believe it, but sometimes — read: most of the time — the angry YouTubers are wrong. Despite a cottage industry of sorts springing up and revolving around YouTube accounts who have eagerly anticipated Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's supposedly imminent firing for several years now, reports have come in that her contract has actually been renewed for another three years. If that seems surprising to some, consider that the longtime Hollywood super-producer (credited for such classics as "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Back to the Future," "Jurassic Park," "The Sixth Sense," and many, many more) has overseen Lucasfilm during an incredibly highly lucrative period of time. Four out of the five major "Star Wars" movies have grossed over $1 billion each at the box office, "The Mandalorian" has become the flagship series of the Disney+ streaming service, and has put integral creative figures such as Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and others in place to lead "Star Wars" for years to come.

