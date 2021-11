SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Eduardo ‘Chofis’ Lopez is one of three finalists for the 2021 Major League Soccer Newcomer of the Year. Chofis scored a team-high 12 goals, including three game-winning goals, and added four assists for San Jose during his debut season in MLS. Chofis’ 12 goals are the most by a Quakes player in his first season with the club since Ariel Graziani in 2002 (14). Among all newcomers in MLS, Chofis ranks second in goals (12), first in non-penalty kick goals (11), and tied for first in goals + assists (16).

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO