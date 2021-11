Editor’s note: This is the Friday, Nov. 19 edition of the Purple & Bold Lakers newsletter from reporter Kyle Goon. To receive the newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. Rajon Rondo’s best memory in TD Garden is June 17, 2008. Kevin Garnett screamed how anything was possible, and green-and-white confetti sprayed from the ceiling as the Boston Celtics won their 17th NBA championship. But as Trevor Ariza and the Lakers left, already shattered to have lost the Finals, they faced a very different reception: a rowdy crowd of Celtics fans literally beating on them, then rocking their bus back and forth as they left the arena.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO