Tesla's Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China around March

A Tesla Model S Plaid ran a sub-9-second 1/4-mile for the first time at Maryland International Raceway in the United States. The Model S Plaid is Tesla’s crown jewel of performance. It is the fastest vehicle currently offered in Tesla’s lineup of vehicles and is currently the fastest four-door production vehicle on Earth with a 1.99-second 0-60 MPH acceleration rate. The Model S has set numerous speed records, including the fastest 1/4-mile, beating the record the Bugatti Chiron Sport set in 2018. The Model S Plaid ran a 9.247 1/4-mile that day at Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, California, but improved on that time recently, according to one owner.
Comments / 0