ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla's Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China around March

By Reuters
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y in China gets 12V lithium-ion battery like the Model S Plaid

Tesla Giga Shanghai recently kicked off Made-in-China Model Y Performance deliveries. New Model Y Performance owners in China shared a few tidbits about their vehicles, including its 12V battery upgrade. A few Tesla China owners went under the Model Y Performance vehicle’s hood and discovered that it was using a...
CARS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Appeal To Workers, New Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bitcoin Rebound, Apple Glasses, US Jobs Data: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. 1. Elon Musk Urges Tesla Workers To Reduce Delivery Costs: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideevs.com

Tesla Factory In Fremont: Hundreds Of New Tesla Model S Disappear

If you remember, earlier this year Tesla stocked hundreds of brand new refreshed Model S cars in a temporary parking lot in Fremont, California. They were sitting idle at the site ahead of the launch in June and remained that way after the launch for months. We guess that such...
FREMONT, CA
kitco.com

Tesla withdraws state funding application for German battery plant

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has withdrawn its application for state funding for its planned battery factory near Berlin, the electric vehicle maker said on Friday, adding that construction plans were unchanged. The European Union in January approved a plan that included giving state aid to Tesla, BMW...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Carscoops

Tesla To Add $20,000 Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit Option For Model S Plaid

Tesla is advertizing a carbon-ceramic brake kit for the 2022 Model S Plaid, as first noticed by Reddit’s u/BrandonNeider. The addition to the range may address performance concerns raised by those reviewing the high-performance model. “Designed for the ultimate track experience, the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit is...
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Model S Plaid runs sub-9-second 1/4-mile for first time

A Tesla Model S Plaid ran a sub-9-second 1/4-mile for the first time at Maryland International Raceway in the United States. The Model S Plaid is Tesla’s crown jewel of performance. It is the fastest vehicle currently offered in Tesla’s lineup of vehicles and is currently the fastest four-door production vehicle on Earth with a 1.99-second 0-60 MPH acceleration rate. The Model S has set numerous speed records, including the fastest 1/4-mile, beating the record the Bugatti Chiron Sport set in 2018. The Model S Plaid ran a 9.247 1/4-mile that day at Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, California, but improved on that time recently, according to one owner.
CARS
Fox News

Tesla Model S-rivalling Polestar 5 revealed

Polestar has pulled the sheets off of its upcoming midsize sports sedan. The Polestar 5 grand tourer will debut in 2024 as the production version of the Polestar Precept unveiled last year. Technical details on the model have yet to be released, but the Precept featured technologies that included a...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaid#Reuters
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Crashes Twice On The Track: Brake Issue?

The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest production car ever built, and while it's the king of the drag strip, it also tends to do surprisingly well on the twisty track. This is despite the fact that it's a very large and heavy family sedan. However, it seems if there are any issues with the Plaid, it may be something related to the car's brakes.
CARS
Inverse

Tesla Semi: Price, release date, specs for Elon Musk’s industry EV

The Tesla Semi is almost here. First announced in 2017, the all-electric truck is the company’s first foray into non-consumer vehicles. It’s expected to cover most existing journeys currently undertaken by diesel trucks, with some welcome improvements like a central seating position and dual touchscreens. While relatively elusive since its 2017 debut, evidence suggests it could launch soon.
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) Jumps as Musk Tweets About Model S Plaid in China

Shares for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), which crashed last week, resumed their previous upward trend, rising by as much as 5% in trading on Monday, Nov. 22. As of this writing, Tesla stock is changing hands at $1,175.28, up 3.36% from the day's start. The ostensible reason for the jump in...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Tesla Gains as Musk's Plaid Comments Overshadow Software Glitch

Investing.com – Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded 2.5% higher in premarket Monday after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted the company’s Model S Plaid is expected to hit the Chinese market “around March”. Musk was responding to a tweet asking when the model was coming to China. The world's second largest...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
motor1.com

Tesla Model S Plaid vs Porsche 918 and Ferrari LaFerrari

The Tesla Model S Plaid is quicker than any other production car ever built, so it should easily beat the Porsche 918 and Ferrari LaFerrari. However, the questions are, by how much, and for how long? The Triple F Collection says it was time to figure out just how fast the Model S really is, and we have to say, it seems they were quite surprised.
CARS
insideevs.com

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Fast Charging Analysis (3 Cars Compared)

The topic of today's fast charging analysis is the top-of-the-line Tesla Model S Plaid. We will take a look at the charging results at V3 Tesla Supercharging stations (250 kW) for a total of three cars. The first Tesla Model S Plaid (presented above) is the one tested in October...
CARS
CleanTechnica

Revisiting Elon Musk’s 2018 Predictions On Tesla’s Market Cap

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Elon Musk is not known for being conservative with his predictions, and once or twice, he’s been a little over-optimistic about timelines (we’re still eagerly awaiting the driverless New York–Los Angeles journey). Sometimes, however, events overtake even the rosiest projections. When it comes to Tesla’s rise to a trillion-dollar valuation, some of Mr. Musk’s earlier forecasts now look downright timid.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Model S Plaid Flexes EV Muscles in 3,000 HP Drag Race With Porsche 911 and Nissan GT-R

The Tesla Model S Plaid shows just how fast it really is. Not even a Porsche 911 Turbo S can beat the Model S Plaid. If you’re in a hurry, we’ll save you some time. Tesla fast. EV fast. There. That’s really all you need to know. However, should you want to know how a Tesla Model S Plaid stacks up against a Porsche 911, two 1,100 hp Nissan GT-R’s, and another Model S Plaid, read on. We all know the Plaid is a drag race machine, but for you visual learners, this certainly puts any doubts to rest.
CARS
mining.com

Kabanga says Tanzania mine may answer Elon Musk’s nickel plea

Kabanga Nickel Ltd. is seeking to raise $1.3 billion for a massive mining project in Tanzania that the company says could help ease electric-vehicle manufacturers’ insatiable demand for nickel. “We are accelerating this kind of discussions as quickly as possible,” Chief Executive Officer Chris Showalter, a former investment banker, said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy