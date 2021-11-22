ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial data shows long-term efficacy in adolescents

By Reuters
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong long-term protection against the virus in a late-stage study conducted among adolescents...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Adolescents#Reuters
Gephardt Daily

Vaccine companies testing efficacy against COVID-19 Omicron variant

Nov. 27 (UPI) — Pharmaceutical companies announced plans Friday to test their COVID-19 vaccines’ efficacy against the newly designated Omicron variant of the virus. The World Health Organization named the strain, which originated in South Africa, as a “variant of concern” Friday as nations across the globe announced plans to limit travel from several countries on the African continent.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report. They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Moderna to 'rapidly advance' omicron-specific COVID-19 booster candidate

Moderna Inc. said Friday it will "rapidly advance" an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate and continue to work on booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations of the coronavirus and to study and test higher booster doses also meant to boost immunity. The World Health Organization's technical advisory group earlier on Friday assigned the variant, which was first reported in South Africa, the Greek letter omicron, and said it has been designated a "variant of concern." The US, the U.K. and the European Union have implemented travel bans on South Africa and neighboring countries on Friday, amid concerns the variant may be more transmissible. Shares of Moderna ended the abbreviated Friday session up nearly 21%, while shares of Pfizer Inc. rose more than 6%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Metro International

Merck’s COVID-19 pill shows significantly lower efficacy in updated data

(Reuters) -Merck & Co said on Friday updated data from its study on its experimental COVID-19 pill showed the drug was significantly less effective in cutting hospitalizations and deaths than previously reported. The drugmaker said its pill showed a 30% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths, based on data from over...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Denver

Doctors Concerned New Omicron Variant Could Spread More Easily Than Other Strains

(CBS4) — Health professionals around the world have growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, now being identified as the Omicron strain, because they say it might be more transmissible than other variants. (credit: CBS) “It is something that has emerged in South Africa and is spreading at a reasonably rapid rate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday to CNN. The Omicron variant, which was detected in early November, has not been found in Colorado yet, or even the United States. “This variant has a large number of mutations and the concern is when you have so many mutations it can have an impact...
WORLD
AFP

US health panel says Merck pill can prevent grave Covid infections

An anti-Covid pill developed by Merck has proved effective in treating the disease, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday in a much-awaited preliminary report.   The preliminary FDA report confirmed the drug's effectiveness in patients with mild to moderate Covid or at risk of hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

UK data shows good safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy

LONDON (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccination is safe for pregnant women and not associated with higher rates of complications, data released by the UK Health Security Agency showed on Thursday, as officials urged pregnant women to take up the offer of shots. The real-world data from the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
World Health Organization

Interim statement on COVID-19 vaccination for children and adolescents

WHO, with support of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization and its COVID-19 Vaccines Working Group, is reviewing the emerging evidence on the need for and timing of vaccinating children and adolescents with the currently available COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Listing (EUL). SAGE is continuously reviewing the literature and has reached out to vaccine manufacturers, the research community and Member States to obtain the most complete and recent data on the issue. This interim statement was developed with additional support from the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group of Experts (STAGE) on maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health, and nutrition.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy