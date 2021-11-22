ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 U.S. Women's Open Player Spotlight: Brittany Lang

By Contributed
pilot.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open returning to Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club from June 2-5, one player...

www.thepilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka’s match is another profitable pantomime

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment when Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka’s feud took a terminal lurch into manufactured mediocrity. After all, there remains a healthy contingent who still believe the pair’s banal bickering has been contrived from the outset; a plague of corniness set in motion by the PGA Tour’s promise to reward players for their social media footprint. But in the heat of the BMW Championship, when DeChambeau confronted and swore at a taunting spectator, there appeared to be at least a whiff of smoke. And after the PGA Tour itself threatened to throw fans out who...
GOLF
buffzone.com

Pac-12 announces women’s basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cate Reese, Sr., F, Arizona (Cypress, Texas) Averaged 17.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in wins over CSUN (87-44) and then-No. 6 Louisville (61-59). Dropped in 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting and had five rebounds to open the season at home against the Matadors. Scored a game-high...
BOULDER, CO
WTVQ

UK women’s soccer adds six players to 2022 roster

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Athletics) – The University of Kentucky women’s soccer program has added six newcomers to its 2022 roster during the fall signing period, as announced by interim head coach Paul Babba on Wednesday. The signees represent four different states — Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee. The class...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Red and Black

Georgia women’s basketball experienced players return for another season

The Georgia women’s basketball team enjoyed a successful 2020-21 season despite falling to South Carolina in the SEC Championship and Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. However, the core of the basketball team under head coach Joni Taylor has a different complexion for the 2021 season, and that means finding new solutions to succeed on the court.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Player empowerment is key to the future of U.S. women's pro soccer

When the National Women's Soccer League erupted into controversy this season over a slew of assault allegations, the future of the league — and more broadly, U.S. women’s professional soccer — looked uncertain. Why it matters: The U.S. has had three women's professional soccer leagues in two decades, with the...
SOCCER
cbs19news

Women's basketball falls to USC in home opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia women's basketball fall to Southern California 65-48 in its home opener. After USC opened on an 11-0 run, Virginia came back to trail by just one point at the end of the first quarter and then lead 18-17 in the second. The Trojans lead...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#Duke University#Lpga#Golf Club
hoopseen.com

AL PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: '22 Guard Kolby Horace

Kolby Horace is one of the most charismatic players in the state. He plays with a lot of energy and gives the right amount of flash on the court. Deemed with the nickname “Hollywood,” Horace definitely knows how to put on a show. Kolby Horace. Spanish Fort, AL. Class. 2022.
BASKETBALL
mcnewstn.com

MCN Spotlight Player of the Week: Abby Gribble

While we have one school in the valley that’s still playing football, the other three high schools have switched out their helmets and cleats for headbands and sneakers as they gear up for basketball season. That’s why this week’s “Spotlight Player of the Week” is a basketball player from Richard Hardy Memorial School: Abby Gribble.
HIGH SCHOOL
teamusa.org

U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Wins Second In A Row Over Canada

Amanda Kessel in action against Canada in the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship gold medal game played on Aug. 31, 2021 in Calgary, Canada. That concept has gone completely out the window to date in this year’s pre-Olympic “My Why Tour” between the U.S. women’s national hockey team and its Canadian rivals, in which only the visiting team has won in each of four meetings.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
wcupagoldenrams.com

Women’s Swimming Opens Competition at Invitational

DAY 1 RESULTS (HTML) GAMBIER, OHIO – NCAA 'B' performances and provisional times highlighted the first day of competition for the West Chester University women at the Total Performance Invitational hosted by Kenyon University Thursday night. The meet, set up similarly to the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships...
SWIMMING & SURFING
kmaland.com

KU's Langs, Turner snag Big 12 weekly honors

(Lawrence) -- Kansas volleyball player Rachel Langs and Camryn Turner took home Big 12 weekly honors on Tuesday. Langs collected Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week while Turner was named Rookie of the Week. Langs earned her honor by recording 18 total blocks during in the Jayhawks' two victories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Union

Siena women's 'best player' cleared by NCAA for home opener

LOUDONVILLE — The day before the home opener, the winless Siena women's basketball program announced fifth-year forward Selena Philoxy has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be eligible to play immediately. She'll make her Saints debut at 2 p.m. Saturday against Duquesne at UHY Center. "She's our best...
LOUDONVILLE, NY
rpiathletics.com

Women's Hockey Drops Series Opener to SCSU

TROY, N.Y. – Sophomore Emma Gentry scored a pair of goals to lead the St. Cloud State University women's hockey team to a 4-1 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Friday afternoon at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Huskies improve to 5-7-1 overall, while the Engineers drop to 5-11-0. Following a scoreless first period in which RPI held a 16-10 shot advantage, seniorMaddy Peterson (Princeton, MN / Princeton High School) snapped home a shot from the high shot at 4:42 of the second. Classmate Lilli Friis-Hansen (Lyngby, Denmark / Gentofte) claimed the lone assist on Peterson's second goal of the season.
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy