2022 U.S. Women's Open Player Spotlight: Brittany Lang

TROY, N.Y. – Sophomore Emma Gentry scored a pair of goals to lead the St. Cloud State University women's hockey team to a 4-1 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Friday afternoon at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Huskies improve to 5-7-1 overall, while the Engineers drop to 5-11-0. Following a scoreless first period in which RPI held a 16-10 shot advantage, seniorMaddy Peterson (Princeton, MN / Princeton High School) snapped home a shot from the high shot at 4:42 of the second. Classmate Lilli Friis-Hansen (Lyngby, Denmark / Gentofte) claimed the lone assist on Peterson's second goal of the season.
