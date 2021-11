Fall Guys Season 6 is nearly here and developers Mediatonic have hinted at what we can expect. True, we don’t have a release date for the new season of this online wobble-em-up, but give the theme and the spacing of previous seasons you can count on it being out early to mid December. The new season’s theme is “Party Spectacular” and, despite the name, it won’t involve the introduction of a racist uncle or a mini-game where you have to avoid drunkenly crushing your career prospects. Probably.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO