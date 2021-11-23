ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer leads East Tennessee St past Murray St 66-58

By Automated Insights
 4 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. — Ledarrius Brewer tossed in 17 points...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Robertson scores 19 to lead Portland past Alcorn St. 62-58

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson had 19 points as Portland narrowly defeated Alcorn State 62-58 on Saturday. Chris Austin had 16 points for Portland (2-1). Moses Wood added 14 points. Byron Joshua had 20 points for the Braves (0-3). Dominic Brewton added 10 points and seven rebounds. Keondre Montgomery...
Charlie Weber
Molinar, Moore spark Mississippi St past Morehead St 66-46

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar tossed in 15 points, Shakeel Moore scored 13 and the pair combined to spark an 8-0 run to open the second half as Mississippi State pulled away for a 66-46 victory over Morehead State. Moore hit a jumper to open the second half, Molinar followed with a three-point play before Moore buried a 3 as the Bulldogs (4-0) scored the first eight points to turn a 29-28 halftime lead into a 37-28 advantage with 16:15 left to play. The Eagles (2-3) never got closer than six points the rest of the way. Tray Hollowell was the lone Eagle to reach double figures, scoring 10.
KESQ

Mosley leads Missouri St. past Long Beach St. 92-66

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points as Missouri State romped past Long Beach State 92-66 in an opening-round game of the Naples Invitational. Gaige Prim added 20 points for the Bears. Joe Hampton led the Beach with 15 points.
No. 25 Xavier escapes Virginia Tech behind Johnson's 30

NEW YORK (AP) — Nate Johnson scored 30 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, and No. 25 Xavier beat Virginia Tech 59-58 in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Johnson was the only player to finish in double figure scoring for Xavier. Nahiem Alleyne scored 18 points for the Hokies, who were coming off a loss to No. 9 Memphis on Wednesday. Hunter Cattoor chipped in with 13 points and Keve Aluma added 12. Xavier led Virginia Tech 45-37 midway through the second half before the Hokies began to rally, going on a 16-4 run to push ahead 53-49 with 3:46 remaining.
Murray twins power Iowa past Portland State 85-51

Keegan Murray scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to spark Iowa to an 85-51 victory over Portland State. The Hawkeyes sophomore just missed extending his streak of scoring 24 or more points in five straight games to open the season. Only Murray and Kansas State’s Michael Beasley (2007-08) have accomplished the feat in the past 15 years. Beasley had 13 points in his sixth game. Marlon Ruffin paced the Vikings (2-3) with 18 points, making half of his 14 shots.
No. 15 Tennessee avoids upset against Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored eight of his 12 points during a key second-half spurt, and No. 15 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 80-69. Olivia Nkamhoua led Tennessee with 18 points. Kennedy Chandler had 15 points and five steals. John Fulkerson scored 14 points, and Santiago Vescovi finished with 13. The Vols looked sluggish for much of the game, and the Golden Eagles led 35-34 at halftime. Jr. Clay led Tennessee Tech with 19 points.
Thall, Kent State beat No. 19 UCLA women 75-69

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Lindsey Thall scored 20 points, Casey Santoro made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 76 seconds and Kent State beat No. 19 UCLA 75-69 at the Gulf Coast Showcase. Thall made 7 of 9 from the field and made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and Santoro finished with 14 points. The Golden Flashes plays Massachusetts in the semifinals. Kent State scored 12 consecutive points as the Bruins went scoreless for nearly 4 minutes to take a 70-61 lead with 56 seconds remaining. Charisma Osborne, who missed UCLA’s 69-57 win over Virginia due to an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup and scored 21 points. The Bruins play South Dakota State in the loser's bracket.
Ole Miss dominates in 2nd half, beats MVSU 73-58

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Nysier Brooks scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half when Robert Allen scored all of his 11 and Ole Miss defeated Mississippi Valley State 73-58. A 9-0 run to open the second half gave the Rebels a 42-38 lead. Robert Carpenter, who scored 27 points, keyed an 8-0 run to pull Mississippi Valley within 53-52 midway through the second half. That ended the Delta Devils threat as the Rebels reeled off 11 straight to start a 20-3 run. Jarkel Joiner had 15 points off the bench for Ole Miss and Brooks grabbed 10 rebounds.
Bennett wins 300th at Virginia, Cavaliers beat Lehigh 61-43

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 11 points and dished seven assists and Virginia turned in solid defensive performance to earn a 61-43 win over Lehigh. The win was Tony Bennett’s 300th at Virginia, putting him 26 shy of Terry Holland’s mark for career victories.
Cockburn's career night lifts No. 14 Illinois to 94-85 win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 38 points to lead No. 14 Illinois to a hard-fought 94-85 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday night. Illinois started slowly, trailing the Vaqueros by as many as 12 points in the first half. Timely buckets from Cockburn and Alfonso Plummer helped the Illini go on a 15-5 run to take a one-point lead at the half. Plummer scored 30 points, connecting on 6 of 11 3-point attempts. Justin Johnson was the leading scorer for Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-3) with 28 points, and Marek Nelson had 23 points and seven rebounds.
Hall is catalyst for Iowa State's 48-14 romp over TCU

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Breece Hall rushed for 242 yards and scored four touchdowns in Iowa State's win over Texas Christian and set an FBS record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. Hall ran 39 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, giving him 24 consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown. He shared the record with Bill Burnett, who scored a rushing TD in 23 straight games for Arkansas (1968-70). Hall, a junior who could be a high pick in next spring’s NFL draft, added to his dominance against TCU with an 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, putting Iowa State ahead 34-7.
