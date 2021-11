The royal family is reportedly furious about an upcoming BBC documentary that could put the alleged feud between Prince William and Prince Harry into the spotlight, according to the Daily Mail. The documentary, The Princes and the Press, is a two-part film that will air on BB1 this Sunday. The publication says that the Queen was “upset” by the news that the documentary would air without allowing the royals to watch it before its premiere, and has joined with her grandsons in threatening to “boycott” the BBC as a result.

