Allegheny County, PA

Banning drilling under county parks still misguided

By Opinion
The Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegheny County Council is once again considering a bill to ban natural gas drilling under county parks. And once again, we believe the move is misguided. We agree with proponents of the ban on some essential principles. For instance, public lands should be set aside for public use, not exploited for...

