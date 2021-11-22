Banning drilling under county parks still misguided

The Cass County Parks Department is reminding everyone they can buy parks passes that are good for the entire year. The department filled us in on the details:. While everyone is scurrying around this holiday shopping season trying to think of the unique gift for that special person in their lives, we’ve got the perfect idea just for you… a 2022 annual Cass County Parks Pass; a gift that will keep on “giving” for the entire year (and on sale, too!)! Just think, this special offer of a $12 in-county residents pass ($22 out-of-county) will give 365 days of enjoyment to someone that loves the outdoors, hiking, biking, disc golfing, running, cross country skiing, bird watching, picnicking with family, tubing, etc. in our very own T.K. Lawless Park, Russ Forest, or the Arthur Dodd Memorial Park. What a great stocking stuffer for that someone that has everything!

CASS COUNTY, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO