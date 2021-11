DEADWOOD — Gone are the days of scrounging through one’s console to scrape together obligatory change to feed the parking meter in Deadwood. Transitioned to parking kiosks over the last year or so, Deadwood visitors have given the technologically savvy way to park the green light and Monday, the Deadwood City Commission approved the purchase of five MS1 parking kiosks for the Broadway Parking Ramp in the amount of $36,112.

