The mayor of Naperville is calling for the removal of mask mandates in Illinois amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in Illinois. “Illinois is the only midwestern state that currently requires a mask and yet as of today, we are no better off than the surrounding states,” Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico posted on Facebook last week. “In my view, based on the CDC information and the minimal, if any, impact of COVID mitigation strategies on actual results, It’s time to drop the mask mandate in Illinois."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO