ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Meechie Johnson's Signature Moment Lifts Buckeyes Over Seton Hall

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtPFv_0d4SMWP100

Meechie Johnson Jr. early-enrolled at the semester break at Ohio State last year so that he could get his feet underneath him and get in the rhythm of college basketball. While the freshman guard played some minutes during last year's Big Ten runner-up run, he's still been looking for a moment to truly announce his presence to Buckeye fans.

Monday night, Johnson delivered his first signature moment in the Scarlet and Gray.

After the Buckeyes had coughed up an 11-point lead in the second half, they led the Pirates 76-74. With less than a minute to play, E.J. Liddell missed a 3-ball, but tracked down his own rebound. Unfortunately, Liddell then threw the ball away and Seton Hall's Jamir Harris took the fast break steal and turned it into a game tying layup.

With the game knotted at 76-76, Chris Holtmann didn't call a timeout and let the Buckeyes try to win the game. That's when Meechie stepped up.

Johnson buried a 3-ball from the top of the arc to win the game with 2.3 seconds left. Ohio State survived an awkward, low-percentage triple-try from Seton Hall before the buzzer and the Buckeyes prevailed.

When asked after the game why he didn't call a timeout with the game on the line, Chris Holtmann told FOX Sports, "we had in our mind the play we wanted to run. We actually didn't get into it quickly enough, but we talked about it at the last timeout ... Meechie made a heck of a play, he's a gutsy kid man ... I didn't want to let them set their defense." He also referenced the situation at the end of the Michigan-Seton Hall game and how that factored into his team's decision to try and go win the game.

"Players make plays man, go let them play," Holtmann said.

Meechie Johnson delivered in a way that Buckeye fans won't soon forget.

Ohio State will play either Cal or Florida in the championship game of this short holiday tournament in Fort Myers on Wednesday.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan
Person
Chris Holtmann
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Draymond Green Fires Back At LeBron James After Ohio State Comment

Just moments ago, Michigan State alum Draymond Green fired back at LeBron James. LeBron began trash talking Green via Twitter on Saturday during Ohio State’s blowout win against Michigan State. “Can somebody check in on my brother @Money23Green please! Haven’t heard from him today,” LeBron said on Twitter. “#GoBuckeyes OH……...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart’s true feelings towards LeBron James, revealed

It’s now been nearly a week since Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was involved in an ugly incident with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Stewart has now served his two-game suspension for his antics during what nearly turned out to be a brawl between the two teams and at this point, it sounds like the 20-year-old has already had ample time to think about his actions.
NBA
Bring Me The News

Parents of star high school QB suspended for championship game sue MSHSL

The parents of a star high school quarterback suspended for Friday's championship game are suing the Minnesota State High School League. Sam Backer, the starting quarterback for the Chatfield Gophers varsity football team, was called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during the team's 22-18 semifinals win over Barnesville last week. Per MSHSL rules, that resulted in Backer being ejected from the game — and suspended for the following contest.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seton Hall#Fox Sports#Buckeye Forums
On3.com

Cowboys ejected player takes shot at refs following controversial call

A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
NFL
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
FanSided

Clemson football fans furious at UNC for ruining ACC Championship hopes

With just minutes remaining between UNC and NC State, Clemson football fans had to be thinking the Tigers could be ACC Championship Game bound. Had you told Clemson football fans early in the season that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers would have a shot at the ACC Championship Game as they entered the final week, many might not have believed it. The team was struggling but, alas, they hit their stride and to make the conference title game, they needed an NC State loss to North Carolina and then a Wake Forest loss to Boston College.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday. Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State. The beloved...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy