Candyman (Review)

What do you get when you take a bunch of comedic actors who previously performed on Saturday Night Live, a bunch of weird science, and some ancient, evil, supernatural stuff? No, it isn't a trick question even though it may sound like one. You get the second highest-grossing film of 1984, Ghostbusters. With a $25-$30 million budget, Columbia Pictures took a big gamble on the film, which, much to the studio's surprise, paid off as Ghostbusters grossed $292 million at the box office (of course, that doesn't include all the money the merchandising brought in). Written by Dan Aykroyd (The Blues Brothers) and Harold Ramis (Stripes) and directed by Ivan Reitman (Kindergarten Cop), the movie was a success that spawned a sequel, a remake, and now a whole new generation of ghostbusters in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
