ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Candyman (Review)

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRating – 3.5/5. When it comes to 90s horror very few horror properties have the fan base that 1992’s Candyman does. Written by Clive Barker of Hellraiser fame and starring genre legend Tony Todd, the film would spawn three sequels along with countless urban legends after it’s early 90s release. Hell,...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Encanto (2021)

Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Charise Castro Smith. Featuring the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitán, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers. SYNOPSIS:. A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

November 16th Genre Releases Include THE EVIL DEAD: GROOVY COLLECTION (4K / Blu-ray), PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND (4K Steelbook / Blu-ray / DVD), Nia DaCosta’s CANDYMAN (4K / Blu-ray / DVD)

Hello, everyone! We’re back with a brand new round of horror and sci-fi 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases coming out tomorrow, and I gotta say, November 16th is a good day to be a genre fan, because we have a lot of cool stuff coming our way. If you missed it in theaters, you can finally catch up with Nia DaCosta’s Candyman and both Maniac Cop 2 and 3 are getting a 4K upgrade courtesy of Blue Underground. Lionsgate has put together the impressive 4K set The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection that includes the first two Evil Dead films and all three seasons of Ash vs Evil Dead (plus a bevy of bonus content) that would make a killer addition to anyone’s home media collection.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Clive Barker
Person
Tony Todd
flickdirect.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) Theatrical Review

What do you get when you take a bunch of comedic actors who previously performed on Saturday Night Live, a bunch of weird science, and some ancient, evil, supernatural stuff? No, it isn't a trick question even though it may sound like one. You get the second highest-grossing film of 1984, Ghostbusters. With a $25-$30 million budget, Columbia Pictures took a big gamble on the film, which, much to the studio's surprise, paid off as Ghostbusters grossed $292 million at the box office (of course, that doesn't include all the money the merchandising brought in). Written by Dan Aykroyd (The Blues Brothers) and Harold Ramis (Stripes) and directed by Ivan Reitman (Kindergarten Cop), the movie was a success that spawned a sequel, a remake, and now a whole new generation of ghostbusters in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
horrorsociety.com

Prisoners of the Ghostland (Review)

Director – Sion Sono (Suicide Club, Why Don’t You Play in Hell) Starring – Nicolas Cage (Mandy, Con Air), Sofia Boutella (The Mummy, Star Trek: Beyond), and Bill Moseley (House of 1000 Corpses, Texas Chainsaw Massacre II) Release Date – 2021. Rating – 3/5. Nic Cage has been on a...
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: Spencer (2021) - Reviewed

Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, the Chilean filmmaker’s latest film following his 2016 English-language biographical drama Jackie and his recently released Chilean drama Ema, is either Darren Aronofsky or Florian Zeller’s answer to the hit Netflix show The Crown. Starring Kristen Stewart in what could be the role of her career as a neurotic and anxious Diana, Princess of Wales, the film is less of a conventional historical period drama adorned with sumptuous set pieces and the formalities of British royalty than it is an attempt to look into Diana’s fragile and fraying psyche tearing itself apart at the seams.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Creepshow: Season 2 (Review)

Starring – Kevin Dillon (The Blob, Platoon), Keith David (They Live, The Thing), and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood, Knights of Badassdom) The horror anthology Creepshow is one of the most beloved anthologies ever with some of the most memorable stories from the George A. Romero and Stephen King collaboration. It’s a film that I grew up with and was very fond of. The films sequel, because we are forced to ignore the third film, is just as iconic and entertaining as the first film. When I first heard that Greg Nicotero and Shudder was working on a series based on the Creepshow films I was beside myself with excitement.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Men#Hellraiser
horrorsociety.com

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. A year or so ago I was sent over the blu release of The Haunting of Hill House. I had heard of the show when it was released on Netflix but I never took the time to watch it until I received that copy for review. Sadly, I didn’t care for the mini-series and when the news broke the director and producer Mike Flanagan announced another mini-series The Haunting Bly Manor adapted once again from the works of Henry James. I wasn’t interested in checking out this new mini-series even though it wasn’t connected to Hill House but once the blu release arrived for review I figured I had to now. I’m glad I did because I actually liked it. It was a lot of fun and highly entertaining.
TV & VIDEOS
cgmagonline.com

Cryptozoo (2021) Review

Cryptozoo is one of the strangest films I’ve seen all year, which is both a boon and a burden. The messages it conveys are universal, despite its mythological far-out presentation. But it also tends to coast on that striking style a bit too often, while muddling its approach. Cryptozoo hinges...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Review)

Director – Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, The Ruins of Empires) Starring – Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Dark Knight Rises), Woody Harrelson (Zombieland, The Hunger Games), and Michelle Williams (Venom, Shutter Island) Release Date – 2021. Rating – 3/5. While 2020 delivered a hard hit...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

The Green Knight (Review)

Director – David Lowery (A Ghost Story, Pete’s Dragon) Starring – Dev Patel (Chappie, The Last Airbender), Alicia Vikander (Seventh Son, Tomb Raider), and Joel Edgerton (It Comes at Night, The Thing) Release Date – 2021. Rating – 3/5. A24 has released some of the most popular horror releases of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
horrorsociety.com

Deskpop Entertainment acquires Jamie Bernadette horror ASH AND BONE

After a strong festival run with wins and nominations from around the world, director Harley Wallen’s “Ash and Bone” has been picked up for distribution by upcoming horror label Deskpop Entertainment for a future theatrical and home entertainment now. The deal was negotiated by Cyfuno Ventures, sales agent for the...
MOVIES
CNET

Hulu: The 10 best movies to watch tonight

Emperor (2012) -- American-Japanese historical drama film. 3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (2021) Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) -- science fiction action film directed by J. J. Abrams and the sequel to the 2009 film Star Trek. : The 38 best TV shows to watch on Hulu | Everything you...
TV SHOWS
horrorsociety.com

Eureka Entertainment to release SKINNY TIGER AND FATTY DRAGON

Eureka Entertainment to release SKINNY TIGER AND FATTY DRAGON; the buddy-cop action comedy starring Sammo Hung, Karl Maka and Lau Kar-wing, who also directs; on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK from a brand new 2K restoration as part of the Eureka Classics range. Available from 21 February 2022 in a Limited-edition 2-Disc set (3000 copies only) featuring I AM THE WHITE TIGER; a documentary on the career of stuntman, martial artist, and action director Mark Houghton; making its worldwide debut on Blu-ray.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

WIRED SHUT Exclusive

Release Date: November 30, 2021 (Digital & VOD) Written By: Peter Malone Elliott (Story by, Screenplay by), Alexander Sharp (Story by) Starring: Blake Stadel, Natalie Sharp, Behtash Fazlali. Produced By: Peter Malone Elliott, Alexander Sharp. Cinematographer: Martin Taube. Distributor: 101 Films. Production Company: Sharpy. Genre: Horror, Thriller. Rating: N/A. Language:...
MOVIES
lanthorn.com

Column: Dune (1984) review

David Lynch, director of several critically acclaimed works like “Mulholland Drive” and “Twins Peaks” was the first to adapt the novel “Dune” to the big screen. It was a difficult task, but Lynch was able to pull it off and make another cult classic. The biggest obstacle with watching this...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

REPOSSESSION Gets North American Digital Horror Release December 21

Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight to release festival fave horror REPOSSESSION on digital December 21. From directors Goh Ming Siu and Scott C.Hillyard, the provocative horror-thriller fixes on 50-year-old Jim who has constructed a perfect life in the world’s most expensive city. When he is unexpectedly laid off, he desperately clings onto the symbols of his success, while wrestling with resurfacing demons from his past.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Don’t Breathe 2 (Review)

Starring – Stephen Lang (Tombstone, Avatar), Madelyn Grace (The Orville, Z Nation), and Brendan Sexton III (Chronicle of a Serial Killer, Drunk History) Back in 2016 I was sent the horror thriller Don’t Breathe starring Stephen Lang for review. I remember really enjoying the film and was extremely grateful that I was lucky enough to receive the film for review. I watched it a couple times that year but since then I have not revisited it. When I saw that a sequel was in the works earlier this year I was genuinely excited for this release. I was unable to check it out in theaters when it was released but as soon as I could snag a physical copy for review I was ecstatic. I was afraid it would be a quick cash in on the name but I was greeted with a film that I actually enjoyed.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

EPIX RELEASES FIRST FULL-LENGTH TRAILER FOR HORROR SERIES ‘FROM’

EPIX® has released the first full-length trailer for their contemporary sci-fi horror series, From, premiering on February 20, 2022. Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and executive produced by Showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost), From features a stellar ensemble cast led by Harold Perrineau (Lost). The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy