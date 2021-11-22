Candyman (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. A year or so ago I was sent over the blu release of The Haunting of Hill House. I had heard of the show when it was released on Netflix but I never took the time to watch it until I received that copy for review. Sadly, I didn’t care for the mini-series and when the news broke the director and producer Mike Flanagan announced another mini-series The Haunting Bly Manor adapted once again from the works of Henry James. I wasn’t interested in checking out this new mini-series even though it wasn’t connected to Hill House but once the blu release arrived for review I figured I had to now. I’m glad I did because I actually liked it. It was a lot of fun and highly entertaining.

