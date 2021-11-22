Spruce up your home with these winter decorations

FRIDAY, NOV. 26 - 28 The Bayfront Convention Center will become Tinsel Town once again as the Festival of Trees returns indoors for 2021. With the boughs of over 80 uniquely decorated trees decking its halls, it's about to get lit fir real fir real. Better yet, you won't be left sweeping up the needles afterwards — unless you end up taking one home with you. Select specimens from the Gallery of Trees will be up for auction, ornaments and all, so bid for your favorites — but make sure you conifer'd it. Proceeds will benefit AHN Saint Vincent Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network at AHN Saint Vincent.

