Keeping cultures and land above water

During today’s White House Tribal Nations Summit, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and the Interior have created the Tribal Homelands Initiative. This collaborative effort will improve federal stewardship of public lands, waters, and wildlife by strengthening the role of tribal communities in federal land management. Through a joint Secretarial Order, the two departments codified a policy to facilitate agreements with tribes to collaborate in the co-stewardship of federal lands and waters.
Jake Yoder grew up hearing his father say: “When everyone is running, you need to walk and when they’re walking, you need to run.”. And so now, when Yoder walks over the 150 acres on Illinois Bench that his family recently placed under a conservation easement, he can’t help but remember his father’s advice.
The West could be facing a water shortage in the Colorado River that threatens a century-old agreement between states that share the dwindling resource. That possibility once felt far off, but could come earlier than expected. One prominent water and climate scientist is sounding the alarm that the Colorado River system could reach that crossroads in the next five years, possibly triggering an unpredictable chain-reaction of legal wrangling that could lead to some water users being cut off from the river.
Architect marchisciana saverio adrian envisions ‘the seven new pyramids for cairo’ as a cluster of seven scattered inverted pyramids standing among the bustling city in egypt. the structures resemble enormous steel spiders with very tall and slender legs that seem to besiege the metropolis. emerging as cultural and educational hubs, and serving also as observatories, the points form an autonomous urban system hovering above.
Culture is the characteristics and knowledge of a particular group of people, encompassing language, religion, cuisine, social habits, music and arts. The Center for Advanced Research on Language Acquisition goes a step further, defining culture as shared patterns of behaviors and interactions, cognitive constructs and understanding that are learned by socialization. Thus, culture can be seen as the growth of a group identity fostered by social patterns unique to the group.
When it comes to our storm drainage system, a helpful phrase to remember is “Only rain down the storm drain” – that is, nothing but storm water should enter the system. Federal law defines storm water as water from rains, snow or ice that flows across the ground and paved surfaces. Storm water that does not seep into the earth will flow down driveways and streets into gutters and then into a system of underground pipes known as the storm drain system. This system leads directly to the city’s creeks, outfalls and eventually the Guadalupe River, the city’s primary drinking water source. Storm water runoff is a concern because of the pollutants it may carry. Anything that enters a storm sewer system is discharged, untreated, into our waterbodies that we use for swimming, fishing and drinking water. Polluted runoff is one of the biggest threats to clean water.
Witness the power of the natural world within 14 featured landscape paintings in TAM’s recent exhibition opening, On Native Land: Landscapes from the Haub Family Collection. The interactive exhibit explores the topic of land acknowledgement while recognizing the homelands of over 75 Native American communities represented within the paintings. Accompanying...
Town officials, business owners and residents are facing the challenges of rising sea water and stronger storms that are affecting water levels in the Bay and already causing flooding in the areas of low-lying businesses and homes on the harbor areas. “There does seem to be some greater level of...
CHACO CULTURE NATIONAL HISTORIC PARK, NEW MEXICO - The stillness that enveloped Chaco Canyon was broken only by the sound of a raven's wings as it circled overhead. Then a chorus of leaders from several Native American tribes began to speak, their voices echoing off the nearby sandstone cliffs. The...
PLEASANT POINT, Maine — The drumbeat and the song called the elder back to her childhood. Mildred Mitchell Yatroussis swayed to the music and remembered when her people were not allowed to speak their language or sing their songs. The 96-year-old woman smiled as her Passamaquoddy tribe drummed outside her...
A decline in verbal skills is a source of grief for any person living with dementia.
For First Nations peoples, the loss of speech brings the added pain of lost connection to Country, community, family and culture, which are so central to their health and well-being.
Dementia is a serious emerging health issue for Indigenous people, who experience the disease at a rate between three to five times that of the general population, with onset at an earlier age.
The prevalence of dementia-related risk factors such as diabetes and vascular disease, a lack of education and awareness, and cultural considerations means diagnosis of...
Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
New York has started putting new measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the state. According to reports, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency that will go into effect starting Dec. 3. The state is anticipating a possible increase in the number of active cases due to the winter season.
A global shortage of nitrogen fertilizer is driving prices to record levels, prompting North America’s farmers to delay purchases and raising the risk of a spring scramble to apply the crop nutrient before planting season. Farmers apply nitrogen to boost yields of corn, canola and wheat, and higher fertilizer costs...
A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
The less than ideal outcome of the latest climate talks in Scotland reminds us of an inconvenient truth: there is no human authority on Earth powerful enough to enforce the preservation of the planet we all share. Would any country seriously consider a military invasion to stop Brazilian deforestation, up...
News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
The Navajo and Hopi nations in northeastern Arizona are known as “food deserts,” with little access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Tribal members lost land, languages, and farming practices when white settlers colonized the West. But local farmers are working to keep the culture of food alive for the next generation of Indigenous farmers, gardeners, and chefs. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, they’re blending traditional knowledge with nontraditional farming techniques.
How To Keep Your Farm, Land, or Commercial Premises Secure. Keeping land and possessions safe and secure is paramount for farmers and landowners. For many, their property is also their home, their job, and security. Therefore, it is important that all owners understand how best to protect their land, equipment, and livestock. This brief guide points out the main ways that you can protect your land and premises, to help put your mind at ease.
