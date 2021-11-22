Keeping cultures and land above water

When it comes to our storm drainage system, a helpful phrase to remember is “Only rain down the storm drain” – that is, nothing but storm water should enter the system. Federal law defines storm water as water from rains, snow or ice that flows across the ground and paved surfaces. Storm water that does not seep into the earth will flow down driveways and streets into gutters and then into a system of underground pipes known as the storm drain system. This system leads directly to the city’s creeks, outfalls and eventually the Guadalupe River, the city’s primary drinking water source. Storm water runoff is a concern because of the pollutants it may carry. Anything that enters a storm sewer system is discharged, untreated, into our waterbodies that we use for swimming, fishing and drinking water. Polluted runoff is one of the biggest threats to clean water.

