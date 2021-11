If you spend a lot of time on your smartphone watching TikTok videos, you will now be able to do so on a bigger screen. TikTok TV is now available in the US and Canada on Google TV and Android TV OS devices and other smart TVs from Samsung and LG. It was previously only available on Amazon Fire TV but now it’s expanding its video horizons so to speak. This is a new way for people to experience the app that was originally created for mobile-first.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO