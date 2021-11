The launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard transported fans of the franchise all the way back to the Second World War. Alongside a new campaign, there are new multiplayer maps and modes, and the continuation of the dark aether story in Zombies. There are also a range of classic weapons for you to choose from, to suit your preference. With the ability to add up to ten attachments per gun, it can be hard to find the best combination. This applies to the DP27 where using the best attachments will see you create a strong class in Vanguard.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO