Thailand's DTAC and True to Merge

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC.P. Group and Telenor Group on Monday announced that they have agreed to explore the creation of a new telecom-tech company comprising of True and dtac. The new company will be a merger of equals, and bring the best of the two local companies, with the support of its key sponsoring...

www.thefastmode.com

thefastmode.com

NTT DOCOMO, JTOWER Partner on 5G Infra Sharing

JTOWER and NTT DOCOMO jointly announced that they have decided to form a capital and business alliance with the aim of strengthening collaboration in the use of Infra-Sharing. DOCOMO plans to acquire part of JTOWER shares held by NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION and become a shareholder with 2.5% voting rights in the future.DOCOMO started using the JTOWER's Infra-Sharing solution (IBS(1)) for its 4G network in 2016 and has expanded the use of the solution nationwide.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Telenor and Thailand's True Corp plan $200 million VC fund

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor ASA on Monday said it would set up a venture capital fund with Thailand's True Corporation Pcl with a size of up to $200 million. "We will set up a venture capital fund together with partners in the range of $100 to $200 million," Telenor Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said in a virtual news conference about the company's merger of Total Access Communication Pcl and Thailand's True Corp.
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

True, dtac tie-up draws regulatory scrutiny

A proposed merger between True Corp and dtac which would create the largest mobile player in Thailand by connections and leave the country with only two major operators, attracted the attention of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, which summoned executives from both companies to discuss the impact of consolidation, Bangkok Post reported.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

TrueMoney, Rabbit LINE Pay Join Boku's M1ST Payments Network

Boku, provider of M1ST, the world’s largest mobile payments network has announced the expansion of M1ST into Thailand, with the addition of Thailand’s two most popular mobile wallets, TrueMoney and Rabbit LINE Pay. TrueMoney and Rabbit LINE Pay join the M1ST Payments Network, which includes 330+ payment methods in 90...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Telenor and Charoen in talks to merge Thailand telecom units

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (CP Group) are in discussions to explore a potential merger of their telecom units in Thailand, the Norwegian company said on Friday. A deal, if completed, would merge the telecom operations of Telenor's Total Access Communication (Dtac) and CP Group's True...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Transcelestial Brings its Laser Network to 10 APAC Markets with Exclusive Networks

Transcelestial, a company building technology for superfast global Internet distribution, will accelerate the deployment of its laser network into Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Macau, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam with digital infrastructure distributor, Exclusive Networks. The majority of the world’s population today still do not...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Samsung to Invest $17B in New Semiconductor Fab Site in Texas

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced that it would build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas. The estimated $17 billion investment in the United States will help boost production of advanced logic semiconductor solutions that power next-generation innovations and technologies. The new facility will manufacture products based on advanced process technologies for application in areas such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI). Samsung remains committed to supporting customers globally by making advanced semiconductor fabrication more accessible and meeting surging demand for leading-edge products.
TEXAS STATE
thefastmode.com

Italian Tower Operator INWIT Partners Enel to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Enel Italia, the subsidiary Enel Group, a leading company in production of electricity from renewable sources, and INWIT, the largest Italian tower operator have signed the memorandum of intent to accelerate sustainable growth in Italy. The three-year partnership aims to reduce CO2 emissions and optimize the use of economic resources,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Telefónica Partners Wipro to Implement CI/CD/CT in Germany and Brazil

Telefónica and Wipro on Wednesday announced an agreement to initiate the transformational journey towards Network Operations by introducing Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment and Continuous Testing (CI/CD/CT) in Telefonica’s German and Brazilian markets, with the perspective of expansion to Spain and UK. With 5G, born cloud native and based on containers...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Indonesia's Moratelindo Selects Ribbon’s Advanced Optical Solutions

Ribbon Communications on Tuesday announced that Moratelindo, Indonesia’s second largest fixed broadband provider, has selected Ribbon to expand its capacity on two key sections of its network. Ribbon’s advanced optical solutions enable Moratelindo to more than double the capacity of its Sumatra backbone to 3.6 Terabits per second, delivering connectivity...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Orange Belgium in Talks to Acquire VOO for €1.8 billion

Following a competitive selection process, Orange Belgium was chosen by Nethys to enter into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 75% of the capital minus one share of VOO SA based on an enterprise value of €1.8 billion for 100% of the capital. VOO SA is a telecoms operator that...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

KDDI's Chubu Telecoms Partners Nokia to Trial 5G Sub-6GHz SA Network

Nokia last week announced that it is conducting a 5G standalone (SA) network trial with Chubu Telecommunications (ctc), a subsidiary of KDDI, in Japan. For the trial, Nokia is supplying its latest AirScale product portfolio and Compact Mobility Unit (CMU) to support both 5G indoor and outdoor connectivity. The trial will utilize a local 5G network which is independent of a traditional mobile network and use the Sub-6GHz (n79) 4.6-4.9 spectrum band for enhanced capacity. The high-band Sub-6GHz spectrum supports high capacity and extreme mobile broadband capabilities.
BUSINESS
TravelPulse

Thailand's Movie-Famous Maya Bay To Reopen in January

Maya Bay, the cove in Thailand’s Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park that was made famous by the 2000 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio entitled, “The Beach,” has been given an official reopening date of January 1, 2022 after it had closed not due to the pandemic, but due to overtourism’s impact on the local wildlife.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Richard Osman: Why visiting China has changed my view of the world

Visiting China didn’t just change the way I look at China – it changed the way I look at the whole world. My daughter has been studying out there, so I’ve visited three or four times in the past five years. It’s an extraordinary country in every way, but what has really blown my mind is the fact that they like my Thursday Murder Club novels over there.
CHINA
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

China Said to Ask Didi to Delist From U.S. on Security Fears (2)

Chinese regulators have asked Didi Global Inc. ’s top executives to devise a plan to delist from U.S. bourses, people familiar with the matter said, an unprecedented request that’s likely to revive fears about Beijing’s intentions for its giant tech industry. The country’s tech watchdog wants management to take the...
ECONOMY

