Catchpoint, the global leader in digital experience monitoring (DEM), recently announced support for the active observability of mobile edge and AWS Wavelength zones. With a plan to add further edge compute locations and providers in the future, ultimately creating a separate edge compute observability network, these data sources are a future-proofed enhancement to Catchpoint’s already industry-leading observability network. The new edge observability data sources will arm DevOps teams with the visibility to deliver reliable experiences at the 5G mobile edge, software developers with the insights necessary to optimize their applications for mobile edge compute, and businesses with the ability to innovate at the speed of the ever-growing mobile user base.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO