Future celebrates birthday with "Life Is Good" RIAA Diamond certification

 4 days ago

It was a special weekend in Atlanta for Future as he celebrated his 38th birthday, and received a plaque for "Life Is Good," featuring Drake, being RIAA-certified Diamond for ten million sales. Friday night, the "Mask...

FUTURE GOES DIAMOND –

Life isn’t just good. It’s sensational. Just over two years after its release, “Life Is Good,” the seminal 2019 collaboration from the historically prolific tandem of Future and Drake, has been certified 10x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Future has just gone Diamond. The latest certification for...
Celebrating Jessica Holmes' birthday

It’s Jessica’s birthday and her husband Arie surprised her on set for her birthday. Our staff also surprised Jessica with delicious burgers from one of her favorite spots in town Amboy Quality Meats and Delicious Burgers. Visit Amboy’s website for information or follow on Instagram. This aired on the KTLA...
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says "My favorite baby mama is ….."

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
Who is Yung Joc's wife Kendra and what's her Instagram?

Rapper Yung Joc and Kendra Johnson have officially become husband and wife. We got to know who his wife is and had a snoop on her IG. Love and Hip Hop fans may have already caught a glimpse of Yung Joc’s relationship with Kendra, including her face-off with his ex Karlie Redd. He brought her onto the VH1 show as a supporting cast member in 2019.
Kanye West Admitted He "Embarrassed" Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They'd Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was "Hard" For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
TikTok's Stacey Pentland, Mom of 4, Dies at 37

Stacey Pentland, a mom of four who shared her illness on TikTok, has died of cancer. She was 37. Pentland documented her lymphoma on the popular video sharing app. She died Nov. 18, according to a post on her TikTok account. "It is with great sadness that I have to...
Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly & YFN Lucci's Prison Thanksgiving Meals Revealed

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly and YFN Lucci are just some of the celebrities that will spend Thanksgiving behind bars, but they’ll still be served special meals at their individual jails. TMZ has obtained menus from each of their facilities to provide a look at exactly what they’ll be eating for their prison holiday dinners.
Will Smith ought to be "ashamed" – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
Brad Pitt Is 'Very Touched' Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Wants More of a Relationship With Him'

Brad Pitt and his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt “are very alike,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the dad-daughter pair’s unique bond. “They not only look alike, but they have the same big heart,” the insider adds of the similarities between Brad, 57, and his 15-year-old daughter. “They’re very compassionate and loving. They’re both very open, they enjoy meeting new people. Shiloh seems to have somehow picked up Brad’s midwestern demeanor.”
'General Hospital' News: Will Julie Berman Be Back As Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.
The X Factor's Thomas Wells Dead at 46 After Horrifying Accident

The world has lost a rising talent. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other reality shows, died on November 13, his wife Jessica Wells wrote on Facebook. He was 46. "I feel like it's not real but I know it is," she shared in a heart-wrenching videotaped at his gravesite. "He was my best friend." According to Jessica, who spoke to TMZ, Thomas died following an accident at the tire manufacturing plant he worked at in Oklahoma. While working, reports the outlet, part of his body got caught in an automatic conveyer belt and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to another in Tyler, Texas. "He was deteriorating...
Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire After Promoting 'Absurd' Pricey Items on Poosh

Among the expensive products that the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star promotes on her Poosh website is an infrared sauna blanket that costs $518. AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire over her pricey items on Poosh. Having promoted expensive products that she thought were great for holiday presents, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was dragged by online users.
Stephanie McMahon Provides Update On Triple H's Condition

During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
