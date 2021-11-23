N.Y. man accused of stabbing father nearly 50 times, leaving body on sidewalk arrested in Louisiana

GRETNA, La. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old New York man arrested in Louisiana is accused of stabbing his father nearly 50 times and leaving his body wrapped in a bag on the sidewalk.

The Gretna Police Department wrote in a statement that on Oct. 20 at approximately 10 p.m., Field Training Officer Jose DeLosAngeles and Officer Kaleab Magyar conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 truck. The driver, Joseph Adams, was reportedly acting "extremely nervous," which raised the officers' suspicions. Adams was previously convicted of first-degree rape and illegal carrying of a firearm, according to the statement.

FTO DeLosAngeles and Officer Magyar reportedly checked the registration on the truck and learned it was allegedly involved in a homicide in New York. The officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found drug paraphernalia and a firearm inside. The officers placed Adams under arrest and seized the truck.

Gretna Police contacted NYPD, who flew down to Louisiana and reportedly discovered more evidence with the homicide. The truck was reportedly "used to dispose of his father’s corpse."

According to NBC New York, on Oct. 16, someone walking through the Brooklyn’s Cypress Hill neighborhood at approximately 12 p.m. near Van Sinderen Avenue and Herkimer Street found a "person-shaped black bag" on the sidewalk near some garbage. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Christopher Adams, Joseph's father.

WABC-TV reports Christopher Adams' body was wrapped in a blanket and plastic bag with duct tape on it. The body was reportedly so badly stabbed that police at first could not determine his gender. Joseph Adams allegedly stabbed his father 46 times.

Gretna Police said in their statement FTO DeLosAngeles traveled to New York to testify in Joseph Adams' grand jury hearing, and he was later indicted. According to NBC New York, Joseph Adams faces charges of murder, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was extradited to New York and now awaits trial.