Economy

Excellus raises minimum wage for 4,000 workers

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcellus Health Plan — which includes Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield and Univera Healthcare — is increasing its minimum wage to $18 an hour for all of its 4,000 employees. The pay...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

State
New York State
