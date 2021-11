Tonight, we’re focusing on the unsung heroes of any live show and often my favorites, the support, or more commonly called the opening acts. Everybody starts somewhere, and great music shows often start with an appetizer to help get you in the mood and to introduce you to a new flavor a new sound and maybe a new favorite. What would Thanksgiving dinner be without a pile of appetizers, what would Jeopardy be without Wheel of Fortune. I digress...but you get the idea.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO