After a day that brought so many storylines together for suitably fitting endings, the wonder is whether this 4-1 Watford rout also brings an end to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as Manchester United manager. Read it again: 4-1! Look at it again. This absurd afternoon ended with Bruno Fernandes reproaching the away end for booing both Solskjaer and the players that had bothered to go over. That was a landmark moment. It is not an exaggeration to describe this as the worst performance of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The scale of ineptitude was simply remarkable.It also puts United in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO