Verizon's historical financial performance has had bond-like features. Reviewing Verizon (NYSE:VZ) historical financial performance is an easy path to boredom. As shown in the chart below, nothing really happens, last-twelve months (LTM) revenue graph is flat, and the same with EBITDA. LTM Q3'21 revenues was $134 billion while EBITDA was $50.3 billion, in comparison FY15 revenues and EBITDA was $131.6 and $46.6 billion, respectively. In other words a real snooze-fest.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO