Salvadoran prosecutors raid seven NGOs in finance probe

 5 days ago

SAN SALVADOR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in El Salvador on Monday raided the premises of seven non-governmental organizations to probe alleged irregularities in the allocation and management of public funds, the attorney general's office said.

Eight locations across El Salvador were raided after a complaint by lawmakers in President Nayib Bukele's ruling party who are investigating the groups on suspicion of having received public funds through the influence of past lawmakers.

Prosecutors say $4.9 million in public funds are under review. They have flagged crimes such as suspected embezzlement in their investigation of the groups, which are dedicated to issues like education, human rights and development.

Most were created after the 1992 peace accords at the end of the country's civil war, and made up of former fighters in the leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), which as a political party ruled El Salvador from 2009 to 2019.

One of the groups, a feminist organization called Las Melidas, told local media the raids were politically motivated.

"We think this is a rigged procedure, specifically aimed at criminalizing us," said Azucena Ortiz, director of Las Melidas.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

