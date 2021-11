KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Without his leading scorer and captain in senior guard Q Mays, Will Martin called on freshman Reed Kemp to carry the load as the Griffons’ point guard. Having just three minutes to his name prior to Tuesday, the Franklin, Tennessee, native filled the role to near perfection. He assisted on the game’s opening basket, a corner 3-pointer by Caleb Bennett, and was off and running with 11 points and six assists, helping Missouri Western to a 69-59 win against Rockhurst at Mason-Halpin Field House.

