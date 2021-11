More than 150 student musicians and members of the school community will participate in event An annual tradition will return to Newberg next week when George Fox University gathers together its choirs, chorale groups and orchestra for the school's annual Christmas concert. It's largest concert of the year, the event is open to the public for performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in Bauman Auditorium on the Newberg campus of the Christian university. Headlined "O Holy Night," the concerts will feature the university's concert choir, chamber choir, chorale group and festival orchestra and include student...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO