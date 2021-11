Cheyenne Faulkner is taking life one bead at a time. After sharing her beadwork on social media, the second-year microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics student said she transitioned from having an Etsy shop – her original means of selling items – to managing her own business, Beads By Chey Designs. Faulkner said she learned how to bead at the beginning of the pandemic through books and YouTube tutorials as a way to fill up free time. Despite the popularity she has gained, she said the connection that beadwork has to her heritage remains the main drive behind why she continues her craft.

