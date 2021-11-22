ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

WSOP 2021 | First Female WSOP 2021 Event Win!

By PokerNews
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're down the final two days in the 2021 WSOP! Leo Margets makes a splash as the 1st female to win...

www.chatsports.com

reviewjournal.com

WSOP announces move to Strip in 2022

The World Series of Poker is moving to the Strip. WSOP vice president Jack Effel confirmed Tuesday that the WSOP would be held jointly at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas from May 31 to July 19, 2022, moving back to its traditional summer slot after being delayed until the fall this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Koray Aldemir outlasts field to win WSOP Main Event

Koray Aldemir was one decision away from the crowning achievement of his — or any — poker career. After a long wait, he threw some chips into the pot. Then he collected $8 million. Aldemir called on the river with two pair to win the World Series of Poker Main...
GAMBLING
reviewjournal.com

High-stakes standout chip leader for WSOP Main Event final table

The final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event is set. Koray Aldemir of Austria has the chip lead with nine players remaining in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship. Demosthenes Kiriopoulos was the final elimination early Tuesday at the Rio, earning $585,000. Every player at the...
GAMBLING
reviewjournal.com

$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash

Players in the World Series of Poker Main Event unexpectedly reached the money late on Day 3 and didn’t have to worry about going home empty-handed on Day 4 on Friday. Nobody probably slept more soundly than Joe Marincola. The 36-year-old from Philadelphia bought into the $10,000 No-limit Hold’em World...
GAMBLING
Variety

‘Papa Fuji’s Unexpected Journey’ Wins Golden Horse Film Project Market Grand Prize

“Papa Fujii’s Unexpected Journey,” a film project about a Japanese man’s attempt to understand his dead daughter’s life in Taiwan was named as the grand prize winner at the 2012 edition of the Golden Horse Film Project Promotion event. It wins a NT$1 million ($36,000) prize. Prizes were announced on Wednesday evening at a ceremony as part of the ongoing Golden Horse Film Festival (Nov. 11-28, 2021). The Golden Horse Film Awards, often regarded as the most important for Chinese-language cinema, will be announced on Saturday (Nov. 27). “Unexpected Journey” is to be directed by Hou Chi-jan, a writer-director and cinematographer best...
MOVIES
cdcgamingreports.com

